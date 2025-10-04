Analyzing SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) & LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SLM and LendingClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub 0 5 6 0 2.55

LendingClub has a consensus price target of $16.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than SLM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM N/A N/A N/A LendingClub 8.36% 5.66% 0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLM and LendingClub”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $1.76 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A LendingClub $787.01 million 2.15 $51.33 million $0.64 23.05

LendingClub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SLM.

Summary

LendingClub beats SLM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

