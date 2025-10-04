Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,362.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 424,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after buying an additional 381,210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 167,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $43.89 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 77.66%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

