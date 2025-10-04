Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 1,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

