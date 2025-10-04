Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Baker Hughes by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

