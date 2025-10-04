Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Head to Head Review

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and Voya Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin Insurance Group -1.22% 13.24% 3.82% Voya Financial 6.73% 13.72% 0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baldwin Insurance Group and Voya Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin Insurance Group 3 2 4 0 2.11 Voya Financial 1 3 7 0 2.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.62%. Voya Financial has a consensus price target of $83.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Voya Financial.

77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Voya Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Voya Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and Voya Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 2.46 -$24.52 million ($0.29) -99.31 Voya Financial $8.05 billion 0.90 $667.00 million $5.00 15.00

Voya Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voya Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voya Financial beats Baldwin Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin Insurance Group



The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Voya Financial



Voya Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees. The segment also provides wealth management services, such as individual retirement, managed, and brokerage accounts, as well as financial guidance and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, public and private school systems, higher education institutions, hospitals and healthcare facilities, other non-profit organizations, and state and local governments, as well as institutional and individual customers. The Health Solutions segment offers various insurance products comprising stop loss, group life, group disability, whole life, critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance. The segment also provides worksite employee benefits, health account solutions, leave management, benefits administration, health plan enrollment, financial wellness, and decision support products and services to mid-size and large corporate employers and professional associations. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual investors and institutional clients through its direct sales force, consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is based in New York, New York.

