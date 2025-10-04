Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 13,638 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

