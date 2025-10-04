Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.49%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

