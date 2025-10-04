Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

