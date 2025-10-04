BCS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

