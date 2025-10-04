Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) versus The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Critical Review

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of The Coretec Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 8.59% 14.12% 6.22% The Coretec Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $534.79 million 3.29 $40.96 million $4.08 34.06 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bel Fuse and The Coretec Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bel Fuse and The Coretec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 6 1 3.14 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus price target of $136.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Bel Fuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats The Coretec Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc. engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

