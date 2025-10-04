Biogen Inc. $BIIB Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $11,286,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

Biogen Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $159.88 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $194.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.