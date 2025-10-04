BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. $MQY Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 106,366.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

