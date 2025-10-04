Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.16. 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSBK

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of -915,900.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.