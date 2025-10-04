Bosman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

