Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

BSX opened at $97.30 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

