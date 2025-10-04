British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 376,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.2%
NYSE BTI opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.