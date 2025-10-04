British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 376,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE BTI opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.