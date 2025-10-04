Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lowered by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

