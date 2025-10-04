Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

