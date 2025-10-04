Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.