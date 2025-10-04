Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.34.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

