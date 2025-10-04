Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

