Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BR opened at $234.70 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $208.20 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

