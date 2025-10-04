Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.1250.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Peter Kaiser sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $36,252.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 204,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,279.72. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $36,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,328.44. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $367,865 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

