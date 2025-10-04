BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 1,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st were paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

