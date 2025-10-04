Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,069.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 111,975.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.4%

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.38.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.