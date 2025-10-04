Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 84,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $710.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.82. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

