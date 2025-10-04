Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $69.45 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

