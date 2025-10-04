Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.71.

Shares of CNR opened at C$134.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$130.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$126.11 and a 52 week high of C$160.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,065.28. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

