Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3,325.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,938 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 917,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

