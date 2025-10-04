Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of -663.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.