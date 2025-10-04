Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,182 Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

