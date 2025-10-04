Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $29.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

