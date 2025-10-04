Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 134.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 873.9% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 111.1% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 39,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 525.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2%

Quanta Services stock opened at $421.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $431.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.67 and its 200 day moving average is $349.54.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.