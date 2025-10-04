Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,937 The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4%

HIG opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.