Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $269.57 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $283.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.