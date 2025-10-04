Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.29 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

