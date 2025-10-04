Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum China Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Yum China has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Yum China Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
