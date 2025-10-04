Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 123,850.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

