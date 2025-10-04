Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Kenvue by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

