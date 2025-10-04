Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TMUS opened at $230.27 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.18 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.10.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,584,633 shares of company stock worth $623,559,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

