Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 81,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

