Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 94.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.94 and a 52-week high of $258.51.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.