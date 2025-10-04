Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

IYZ stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.