Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

DTM stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $115.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

