Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 324,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 291,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $46,322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AVY opened at $163.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $222.16.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

