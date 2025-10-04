Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust $BTA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

