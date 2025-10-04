Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 110,046.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 111,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

