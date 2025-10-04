Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $207,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $83.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

