Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22,184.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643,211 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,132,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 554,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $23.06 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

