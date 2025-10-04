Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WPM opened at $109.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

